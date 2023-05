There was a sense of togetherness in the air at the weekend, as people from the Aghyaran community and beyond came out in their hundreds to celebrate the life of Gemma McHale (pictured), while raising vital funds for local charities.

On Friday evening, scores of folks from across the North took part in the annual ‘Gemma McHale Memorial 5k Walk/Run’, organised by the McHale family, which began at the Aghyaran Centre.

Recounting the many fond memories they have of Gemma, the event, which saw walkers and runners traipse the blossoming spring streets, marked the eleventh anniversary of her passing.

Then on Sunday, the local community shone once more, as they turned up in droves to be a part of ‘Gemma McHale Cycle’, another annual event, to remember Gemma.

Spot prizes were also won on the day, while delicious refreshments were served before and after the event.

Gemma, the beloved daughter of Siobhan and Kieran, was tragically killed in a car crash in 2012.

Each year, these charity events promise that Gemma’s vibrant spirit, beautiful personality, and the mark that she has made on the world will never be forgotten.