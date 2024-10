VETERAN fundraiser, Dromore man, John McCann has raised an impressive £6,141 for a local performing arts group for people with learning disabilities and autism following an arduous 290-mile cycle from Mizen to Malin Head.

This week, the 76-year-old Dromore man handed over the cheque to Skyzdalimit – the first drama group in Ireland for people with learning disabilities to go on tour.

The money will be used to pay for more equipment and any travel needs the group may need so that they can continue to perform across Ireland.

Advertisement

John was supported by sponsors, Crazy Cabs, Enniskillen; Classic Filling Station, Omagh; Copper Tap, Omagh; Natur &Co, Youth Sport Omagh; and Alan Armstrong Haulage, Dromore, with Dragon Dynasty, Dromore supplying John with his cycling jersey and C&M Motors, Omagh, providing the back-up van.

It was John’s goal to raise £1,000 or more for the performing arts group – which he was able to achieve six times over.

Speaking to the Ulster Herald, John said that the event was a brilliant success, and added that he hopes that he will re run the cycle next year.

“The event went fantastically,” he said. “I really enjoyed the cycle, and I hope to do it again next year – and maybe the year after that.

“I want to thank all my sponsors and donators who have supported me throughout the years in all my fundraising and charity work.”

The Dromore man added, “Skyzdalimit are a great group of people; both the members and the committee.

“They’ve been fantastic to work with, and I love meeting up with them and watching all the great productions the cast and crew put on.”