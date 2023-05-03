Charity fundraising events in memory of Gemma McHale

THE Aghyaran community will once again come together for the annual Gemma McHale memorial cycle and 5k run this weekend.

Gemma, the daughter of Siobhan and Kieran, was tragically killed in a car crash in 2012.

Advertisement

Each year, she is remembered by charity events such as the cycle and run – with proceeds being donated to very worthy causes.

Gemma’s mother, Siobhan, said fundraising events in her daughter’s honour have raised many thousands of pounds over the years.

“It got to a stage where the funds raised totalled beyond £20,000 so we then set up our own charity in 2017 – the Gemma McHale Foundation.

“Last year, we had a turn-out of over 400 people, not just from Aghyaran but from much further afield.”

The 5k run starts from Aghyaran GAA centre on Friday, May 5 at 7.30pm with registration taking place between 5pm and 7.15pm.

Refreshments will be served afterwards.

The 35 mile/56k cycle will get underway from Aghyaran Centre on Sunday, May 7, beginning at 10am sharp.

Advertisement

There will be a chance to register from 9am and refreshments will be served before and after the cycle.