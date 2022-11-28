Charity shop aiming to bring ‘goodwill’ this festive season

AN Omagh charity shop, initially set up to raise funds for people in need in the Philippines, is now carrying out vital work to support the local community.

Goodwill Gifts, on Market Street in Omagh, was set up in 2014. Its initial goal was to raise funds for people living in poverty in the Philippines.

The charity’s founder, Rosa Kelly, said that she has noticed more-and-more people in Omagh needing help. So, she, and the other committee members of the charity, decided to split the funds raised by the shop between people in the Philippines, and people living locally.

Rosa told the UlsterHerald, “Our charity’s aim is to help eliminate the reasons why people are living in poverty.

“We provide support to local homeless and vulnerable people. We also try and offer our clothing at a very cheap price, or we will give it away for free if a person is suffering.

“We are not only a charity shop; we also provide free and confidential support and assistance to local and international residents locally, such as where to find accommodation, and other needs that they may have.

“We are always available to anyone who wishes to drop in and chat with us in the shop to ease their loneliness.”

As a gesture of ‘goodwill’ this Christmas, the charity shop will be giving out free soup and refreshments on Christmas Eve, between 1pm and 3pm at the shop.

Rosa says this is to say ‘thank you’ to the people of Omagh for their generosity and donations throughout the year.

“The people of Omagh are very generous,” she said. “They always give us a lot of time and money whenever we put out an appeal, and we, at the shop, would like to thank them.

“We thought the best way to do this would be to give free food to people on Christmas Eve.

“Everyone is having a hard time at the minute due to the cost-of-living crisis, and we have noticed a larger amount of vulnerable and homeless people coming to the shop, looking for food and a helping hand.

“So, we thought that giving away a free lunch to people would work to help everyone.”

The shop will also donate to a number of local foodbanks.