Children recreate famine cottages as part of history project

A GROUP of young history buffs recently took part in a hands-on project, designing and building replica famine cottages after studying life in Ireland during The Great Famine.

Primary 7 children from Strabane Controlled Primary School were tasked with planning, designing and building a replica famine cottage.

The cottages were judged by members of local community groups in categories such as ‘Best Use of Recycled Materials,’ ‘Most Authentic,’ and ‘Prettiest.’

Some designs were inspired by the pupils’ class novel, ‘Under the Hawthorn Tree’.

The project not only brought history to life but also fostered creativity, teamwork and a deeper connection to Ireland’s past.