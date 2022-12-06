‘Ciaran would have made any GAA club proud’

MOURNERS at the funeral of Stewartstown man Ciaran Coyle on Friday, heard how the 55-year-old would have made any GAA club proud to call him a member.

The sudden death of Mr Coyle last week sent shock waves across Dungannon, Stewartstown and the wider GAA community, where he was known for a lifetime of work and dedication.

The father of two, who had been reported missing by police on Monday, was a former secretary of the Eoghan Ruadh hurling club in Dungannon and a former player with the Stewartstown Harps club.

Advertisement

“The death of Ciaran for Susan, Conor and Sean and his family has been a shuddering experience, that seems to have emptied the future of happiness and of any meaning,” said the priest who led the funeral service at St Mary’s Church in Stewartstown.

“Ciaran’s life was filled with the love of people, his love of Susan, the boys, especially of Bella, his travelling companion and reader of his thoughts.

“Despite suffering a great life of pain, he shouldered it with a Christian fortitude and gave his life in helping others. The great stalwarts that he helped especially in his charitable friendships, will know Ciaran well.

“As a proud gael, he furthered the aspirations of the younger generations of Eoghan Ruadh hurling club in Dungannon and his beloved Stewartstown Harps, whose recent success gave him much help.

“He was a club man that any club would be proud off . He was a cook, a driving expert and I wonder how many more things he could have done.

“He also had this achievement that at the back of it, was his love of his community, and the love of his family.”

Hundreds of tributes were paid on various social media platforms throughout last week.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for Tyrone GAA said, “Devastating news and such a loss to his family, his friends and his club. Ciaran sat on the Tyrone CCC and was always wanting to help. Condolences to all on this massive loss to his community. RIP a chara.”

Mr Coyle – who was from Glebe Crescent, Mullaghconnor in Dungannon – is survived by his wife Susan, sons Conor and Sean, parents Teresa and Packie and brothers Dominic, Eamon, Declan, Laurence, Adrian and Christopher.