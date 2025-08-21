Clann Na nGael members gearing up for fundraising run

MEMBERS of the Clann Na nGael Walk Jog Run Club have begun limbering up in preparation for their annual fundraiser, which will see 33 people take on the Waterside Half Marathon in aid of charity.

The group has been a familiar sight at local athletic events over the past several years, introducing many to the sport and raising thousands of pounds in the process. This year, the chosen charity is Air Ambulance NI. As part of the fundraising drive, there will also be a coffee morning this Sunday (24th) in Aughabrack Hall, and everyone is welcome to attend.

Asked why the club chose this particular charity, club member Brian Kelly said, “This charity is one that is dear to our hearts, as one of our members had to avail of their service a few years ago. Unfortunately, that member passed away, and we thought this would be a great way to honour their memory.”

Brian says the group is preparing well and in good spirits.

“Everyone is getting geared up for the half marathon, and we’re all looking forward to the run as it’s something we do every year.

“There’s no heavy training schedule involved; our running is purely on a social level, and, let’s be honest, no one is an Olympian, so there’s no need to break any records. It’s all about the social aspect, the camaraderie, and raising money for a hugely important organisation.”

With a target of £5,000, anyone wishing to donate can do so by visiting justgiving.com and searching for Clann Na nGael’s fundraiser for Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.