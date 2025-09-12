Clarity sought on new plan to tackle derelict buildings

PLANS by Stormont to introduce a new Dilapidation Bill aimed at helping councils deal with neglected and rundown buildings have prompted concern at Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

Among the key issues raised is the fear that councils could be left tied up in costly, lengthy legal battles when trying to recover money spent on repairing or demolishing derelict properties. Omagh and other towns and villages across the district are dotted with buildings that have fallen into disrepair.

The new legislation is intended to address this growing problem by allowing councils to issue notices, enforce penalties and recover costs. It also acknowledges that dilapidated buildings can pose a risk to the public, attract anti-social behaviour and deter economic activity.

At a recent environmental services committee meeting, Omagh Town Alliance councillor Stephen Donnelly said more detail was needed on when and how the council would be expected to act.

“We need to seek clarity in relation to the outstanding issues that have been identified as part of our response to these plans,” he said.

“But I do think that this legislation does represent a real opportunity in relation to these buildings. This issue, both in Omagh and in local villages, has been a long-standing eyesore for many of our constituents.

“It is important that we don’t throw the baby out with the bath water. Any efforts to try and empower ourselves to deal with this issue are to be welcomed. But we need to go back to the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs to ensure that any progress we can make to tackle the dilapidated buildings and improve the regeneration of our urban spaces is properly supported.”