Classic play to be performed on Carrickmore stage

FOLLOWING last year’s hugely-successful production of the Ken Loach classic ‘Jimmy’s Hall’, The Patrician Players in Carrickmore are set to return to the stage next week with yet another classic piece of theatre.

Celebrating 60 years since the premier of one of John B Keane’s finest works, ‘The Field’, the production follows the story of Irish farmer Bull McCabe and his love for the land he rents.

Set in the fictional Carrickthomond, the show will feature a string of local talent all from the Parish of Termonmaguirc and will star Seamus McCallan as Bull McCabe, Anthony Marley as his son Tadhg and Caroline Slane as Maimie Flanagan.

Produced and directed by Declan Forde and Tanya Dobbs, the show will also star Paddy McKernan, Vinn Og McAtee, Colm McGurk, Matty McGurk, Sharon Dobbs, Ryan McCallan, Maurice Kelly, Peter Hughes, Mickey McElduff, and Mary McElduff.

Chairperson of the Mid Ulster Community and Arts Trust Eilish Gormley paid tribute to the production team.

“On behalf of the committee, I wish to pay tribute to Declan Forde, Tanya Dobbs and the production team who have worked diligently on planning and delivering this iconic play,” she said.

“We live in a community full of exceptionally talented people in music, drama, the arts and construction, and we are so thankful for their contributions.

“We are delighted to be able to stage this production – our audiences are in for a treat!”

The show will take place in the Patrician Hall, Carrickmore from Thursday, November 6 until Saturday November 8.

Tickets are £15 with very limited availability remaining. To book tickets for ‘The Field’, taking place at the Patrican Hall, call Eilish on 07769266002