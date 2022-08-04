Clergy appointments for Tyrone parishes

CLERICAL changes for the Catholic Archdiocese of Armagh include new appointments for a number of parishes in Tyrone.

Archbishop Eamon Martin said that the change would come into effect from September 3.

As well as covering Tyrone from Beragh, Carrickmore and Errigal Ciaran to the Loughshore, the diocese also includes large parts of Armagh, Louth and Derry.

Advertisement

One of those who is moving is Monsignor Colum Curry, who for the past six years has been parish priest of Beragh.

He will become Pastor Emeritus in Kildress and Lissan, where he will replace the late Fr Seamus McGinley.

Speaking at Masses in Beragh parish at the weekend, Monsignor Curry said that he was disappointed to leave, but is also looking forward to moving to a new parish. He had previously been parish priest in Dungannon for 14 years.

Fr Sean McCartan, who has been in Ardee and Collon, will now be parish priest in Beragh.

In Ardboe, the parish priest, Fr Sean McGuigan, is to retire. He will be replaced by Rev Gerard Tremer, who will move to the Loughshore Parish from Creggan (Cullyhanna) in Co Armagh.

A second priest will now be serving the parishes of Donaghmore and Pomeroy. He is Rev Colm Hagan, who is newly ordained.

Another change will see Rev Regi Meladath, who is on loan from the Archdiocese of Kottayam, Kerala, in India, take up the role of curate in Dungannon.

Advertisement

Newly-ordained Permanant Deacon, Eunan McCreesh, will serve in the Cathedral Parish of Armagh.

Archbishop Martin ihas thanked the priests and deacons of the Archdiocese for their continued ministry and service.