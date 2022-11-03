This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Coalisland’s marathon man: Gerard Devlin

  • 3 November 2022
Coalisland’s marathon man: Gerard Devlin
MARATHON MAN...Gerard Devlin is running 52 marathons in 52 weeks
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 3 November 2022
5 minutes read

Related articles:

Omagh woman inspired to run two marathons in month Great support in Coalisland at 5k for former paralympian Johnny Sadness as 200 year-old tree in Brackaville is felled St Mary’s does Up for the Match

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY