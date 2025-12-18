Coffee and Christmas jumpers at Dromore Men’s Shed event

MEMBERS of the Dromore community and beyond flocked to St Patrick’s Hall on Sunday for a very special Christmas jumper day.

Organised by Members of Dromore Men’s Shed, the ‘Christmas Jumper Coffee Morning’ event featured packed stalls of all kinds as well as handmade wooden crafts and refreshments.

What’s more, local musicians provided live music throughout the morning, which created a warm and festive atmosphere.

Speaking after the event, Cllr Colette McNulty said that she was ‘delighted’ to see such strong support from the local community on the day.

”The Men’s Shed is a valuable initiative that is going from strength-to-strength,” she said. “The Men’s Shed helps build friendships, share skills and strengthen community connections, and Sunday’s event clearly reflected that.

“There was a great variety of stalls on the day, along with refreshments, and members had a range of handmade wooden crafts for sale.

“I would like to sincerely thank all the traders and local businesses for their generous donations and support, as well as everyone from the local community who came out to support the event,” Cllr McNulty added.