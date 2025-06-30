BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Coffee morning being held this week for Omagh cancer charity

  • 30 June 2025
Launching the coffee morning at the Village Inn, in aid of Care for Cancer, are Veronica and Abi with Melanie Swann and PJ McAleer, Care for Cancer. The event takes place on Wednesday July 2nd from 10am to 2pm.
A fundraiser for a local cancer charity will be held this week.

The coffee morning will take place at the Village Inn in Killyclogher on Wednesday, July 2, from 10am to 2pm.

All the money raised will be donated to Care for Cancer.

Based in Omagh, the charity offers a range of services for local people and their families affected by cancer.

Founded in 1987, the local charity offer services such as loaning reclining chairs and offering courier services to reflexology, counselling and a bra-lifting service.

Last year alone, the charity received 250 new referrals.

