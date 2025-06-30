Coffee morning being held this week for Omagh cancer charity

A fundraiser for a local cancer charity will be held this week.

The coffee morning will take place at the Village Inn in Killyclogher on Wednesday, July 2, from 10am to 2pm.

All the money raised will be donated to Care for Cancer.

Advertisement

Based in Omagh, the charity offers a range of services for local people and their families affected by cancer.

Founded in 1987, the local charity offer services such as loaning reclining chairs and offering courier services to reflexology, counselling and a bra-lifting service.

Last year alone, the charity received 250 new referrals.