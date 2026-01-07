Swimmers brave cold plunge for charity in Loughmacrory

BRAVING icy conditions, swimmers took to the waters of Loughmacrory on New Year’s Day in support of the Spirit of Paul McGirr charity and the Dean to Lusaka initiative.

Later this month, four students from Dean Maguirc College will travel to Lusaka, Zambia, as part of a charity mission to help refurbish a rural maternity clinic serving thousands of people.

Local student Ríoghnach McAleer, who took part in the New Year’s Day dip, said it was a memorable way to begin the year.

“It was certainly a fresh start to the New Year as we entered the freezing water,” she said.

“We would like to sincerely thank everyone who took part, those who came along to cheer us on, and the incredible generosity of people who donated.”

The New Year’s Day dip marked the second fundraiser organised by the group, with a 12-hour handball marathon planned for Saturday, January 10, in Pomeroy. The event is open to all.

“We travel to Zambia at the end of January to help with the refurbishment of a rural maternity unit, and all proceeds raised go directly to the Spirit of Paul McGirr charity,” Ríoghnach added.

Michael McGirr of the Spirit of Paul McGirr Charity praised the initiative.

“The New Year’s Day dip is a fantastic idea, and we commend everyone who organised, donated and took part,” he said.

“The funds raised will contribute towards reroofing the rural health centre, which currently serves around 9,600 people across a 50km radius and delivers up to 480 babies each year in very basic conditions.”

Dean Maguirc College deputy principal Máire Quinn also attended to support the students.

“I am incredibly proud of our four Year 14 girls, who have worked tirelessly since the beginning of November to raise funds for such a worthy cause,” she said.