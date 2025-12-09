Collection in Strabane this weekend to support charity runner

STRABANE man Rusty Crossan has thanked people for their incredible support as he continues his annual ‘12 Runs for Christmas’ across the local area.

This is Rusty’s sixth annual mission, which began on November 29 and saw a huge turnout of local people joining him on the run and cheering him on. All funds raised from this year’s run are going to the charity Autism NI.

Rusty has supported numerous charities over the years, and during its five previous years, the ‘12 Runs for Christmas’ have raised nearly £250,000 for good causes.

Rusty’s Runs began after his son, Shay, was diagnosed with a debilitating illness called Paediatric Inflammatory Multisystem Syndrome (PIMS), which nearly claimed his life. Thankfully, Shay made a full recovery.

In gratitude for the dedicated care Shay received at the Belfast Children’s Hospital, Rusty vowed to launch a fundraising campaign to thank the staff for everything they did for his son.

This week, he will be running across the estates and streets throughout Strabane. For times and locations, people can follow Rusty on social media.

Speaking to the Chronicle, he said, “So far the support has been amazing. The number of people joining me on the runs has been fantastic, and there have been many others cheering me on as well.

“I want to thank everybody who has donated so far, and all the businesses who continue to reach out and support me throughout the runs.”

Rusty and a group of volunteers will also hold a street collection in Strabane town centre on Saturday, December 13. Donations can also be made via a link shared on Rusty’s Facebook and Instagram pages.