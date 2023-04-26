College to host one-stop shop for apprenticeships

THE Omagh campus of South West College (SWC) will host a one-stop shop for school leavers interested in taking up an apprenticeship.

The annual ‘Apprentice Connect’ is taking place in Omagh on Tuesday, May 16, from 7pm to 9pm.

It provides school leavers with an opportunity to engage and connect with local employers and SWC staff to find out more about apprenticeship programmes on offer at the College for a September 2023 start.

The vibrant event, organised by the SWC in conjunction with local employers, will offer school leavers the opportunity to meet with over 30 employers and learn more about the apprenticeships at Level 2 to 6.

A wide range of employers will be recruiting at the event and will be available to discuss apprenticeship and higher-level apprenticeship opportunities and longer-term career pathways.

The informative event will also promote the college’s wide range of apprenticeship options available to young people and is suitable for both A-Level and GCSE school leavers.

‘Apprenticeship Connect’ is a one-stop shop where young people can meet with local employers seeking to recruit apprentices whilst also having the opportunity to discuss study options with college lecturing and careers staff and view the modern industry aligned teaching spaces.

Chris Robinson, Centre for Excellence Work-Based manager at South West College, said, “It is a great opportunity to welcome young people, their parents, and siblings to the college, enabling them to see for themselves what apprenticeships are available.

“It is designed to give school leavers and those looking to further their career prospects a valuable opportunity to experience at first-hand the variety of exciting job options available to them and the high-quality skills training that is on offer to help them realise their ambitions right here on their doorstep.”

Noreen McGirr, the Higher Level Apprenticeship Programme Manager, said, “With the growing costs of university tuition fees, it is vital that ambitious young people who don’t want to go to university but wish to obtain higher level qualifications are aware of the range of options available at Foundation Degree and Degree Level to help them make better, informed choices, and I would encourage them and their parents to come along to see what is on offer.”