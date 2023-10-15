Communities welcome investment through local wind farm funds

ENERGIA Renewables has announced the latest round of community benefit funding from their four Tyrone wind farm funds.

They offer project grants for community and voluntary groups operating within a radius of between five to seven miles of the wind farms.

In past funding rounds, project grants have been allocated to local schools, sports clubs, development associations, first responder schemes, community facilities, scout groups and music clubs. Funding is available for small one-off grants, longer strategic programmes involving a number of organisations and larger grants for strategic capital projects.

The Castlederg and District No 12 Credit Union in the village of Garvetagh received a £4,000 grant from the Slieveglass Wind Farm Community Benefit Fund to replace old and uneven flooring, which was covered with gaffer tape repairs and which was becoming a safety hazard for volunteers and members.

The local Credit Union was set up nearly 30 years ago, but has become more-and-more important to the village following the closure of three banks in nearby Castlederg. It now boasts over 600 members.

Director and volunteer, Robert McKelvey, said Energia’s Slieveglass Wind Farm is helping to support the local rural community.

He added, “The wind farm fund has helped secure the future of a vital community service by covering essential maintenance costs at a time when charity funding is becoming harder to access.

“This local Credit Union makes our rural community less isolated by providing people with banking services on their doorstep at a time which suits them. We cater for all ages, and some of our members have limited mobility, so providing safe and accessible facilities is a priority for us.”

Meanwhile, a joint-application to the Cornavarrow Wind Farm Fund from Drumquin Healthy Living Partnership and Wolfe Tones GFC received a capital multi-annual grant totalling £50,000.

The project involved upgrading the existing and often flooded car parking area for the village playing fields and the new community riverside walkway.

Planting hedging along the roadside and replacing dilapidated fencing has improved the entrance to Drumquin.