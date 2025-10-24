BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Community comes out to support Killyclogher school

  • 24 October 2025
The run sets off.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 24 October 2025
A JOYFUL 5k fun run and walk saw the Killyclogher community come out in force recently to raise vital funds for St Mary’s PS, Killyclogher.

The event, which took place at Arleston Park, was in aid of a new covered outdoor classroom to give pupils the chance to enjoy learning their varied subjects in a unique nature-filled environment.

Thumbs up from some of the young runners. Photos: Jason McCartan

School principal Carole McAuley said that the upcoming outdoor classroom will be used by all year groups for outdoor learning opportunities.

“At St Mary’s we want to utilise outdoor learning to boost pupil well-being, support physical and mental health and develop social skills and self-confidence,” she said. “We want our pupils to connect with nature and be active in play and exploration.

“Research tells us the value of this: Promoting emotional regulation and allowing for a more hands-on, engaging and memorable educational experience that extends learning beyond the classroom.”

