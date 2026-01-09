Community gets behind Clogher’s bid for All-Ireland glory

THE Clogher community is buzzing with excitement ahead of the local GAA club’s first-ever appearance in an All-Ireland Final this weekend.

While there have been many big celebrations for the Eire Ogs during recent months, as the club marked Tyrone and Ulster Junior success, a win over Kerry’s Ballymacelligott in the decider at Croke Park on Sunday will easily top the lot!

It has been a long time coming, but the triumphs enjoyed so far in 2025 and 2026 are being relished by the former players who often ploughed a lone furrow through the depths of Division Three.

All that has changed now, and the stars of the past are only too delighted to see their successors make such a brilliant mark on the field.

Mike O’Hanlon was a member of the championship-winning panel from more than a quarter of a century ago. He has retained a keen interest in the fortunes of the Eire Ogs, and says the current players have created a great sense of pride within the community.

“Having worn the jersey myself, seeing the club now reach an All-Ireland Final fills me with immense pride. As a past player, I couldn’t be prouder of this wee club. It’s an unbelievable achievement for them to have got to this stage and to be playing in Croke Park,” he said.

“My club getting to the All-Ireland Final means everything to me. This represents years of hard work, sacrifice and belief from the players, coaches and everyone involved with the club. I’ve grown up watching and supporting this team, and seeing them go this far fills me with pride.

“It’s not just about the match, but the memories we’ve made along the way and the hope of making history. No matter the result, getting to the All-Ireland Final is something that I’ll never forget.”

New challenges will come Clogher’s way in 2026. Playing in Division Two of the Tyrone League is one. Another is ensuring that the feelgood factor associated with their All-Ireland run continues to inspire young players for the future.

“Once you get a group of people going in the one direction, it’s amazing what can be achieved. This Clogher team certainly fits that category,” he adds.

“The mindset that the management have put into the team is second-to-none. The work that is going on behind the scenes is amazing. No stone is left unturned in terms of the preparation. The connection that they have with each other is at a very high standard, and we have great leaders in the team.

“I always relished these opportunities in training. To be in the shoes of these players would be just amazing. Their success has really boosted the whole community. People are coming together which is great to see.”

Kieran Meehan, who runs a butcher’s business in the town, says football is the only topic of conversation.

“Everyone who comes into my shop at the moment is just concerned about how well Clogher are going,” he said.

“The whole community is behind the team and there is a great buzz. It has been a real roller-coaster journey and a great one to be on. At the start of each season, you set your stall out, and to go and represent Clogher in Tyrone, Ulster and the All-Ireland stage has been brilliant.

“We enjoyed great celebrations after the Tyrone and Ulster ones. To be in Croke Park, we wondered if it would ever happen to us. Everyone is shouting the team on for this clash against the Kerry champions.”

Win or lose on Sunday, the players and management team will return to Clogher that evening as heroes, and with memories to last a lifetime of a tremendous championship journey.