Community group raises thousands for mental health charity

Determined to do their bit to support one of our most indispensable mental health charities, Mountfield Community Association recently took part in a monumentally successful ’30 day step challenge’.

Zest Healing the Hurt are a charity organisation who often help local people when they are at their lowest points, and the work they do clearly means a lot to the people of Mountfield.

So, in order to show their appreciation to Zest and raise some money to help them continue providing their life-saving services, Mountfield Community Association organised a ’30 day step challenge’ through which its members raised a total of £2,074.61.

Just as Zest work tirelessly to help others, day in, day out, members of Mountfield Community Association were asked to start putting in a bit hard work themselves, by making a concerted effort to lead a more active life, increasing the amount of steps they made each day.

This charitable programme culminated with a sunrise walk and a coffee morning in Mountfield Community Centre. When all the money was in and the math had been performed, a total of £2074.61 had been raised. This money will go towards helping Zest support people wihtin our community.

The organisers said they wanted to pass on a huge thank you to everyone who took part in the challenge and all those who donated to this worthy cause.