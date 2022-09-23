This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Community group raises thousands for mental health charity

  • 23 September 2022
Community group raises thousands for mental health charity
Emmet McElhattonBy Emmet McElhatton - 23 September 2022
1 minute read

Related articles:

Little Frankie’s medical team join family on climb Local project is awarded almost half a million in National Lottery funding Tractor fever in Donaghmore Omagh club raises money for Alzheimer’s

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY