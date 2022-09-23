Community group raises thousands for mental health charity

Determined to do their bit to support one of our most indispensable mental health charities, Mountfield Community Association recently took part in a monumentally successful ’30 day step challenge’.
Zest Healing the Hurt are a charity organisation who often help local people when they are at their lowest points, and the work they do clearly means a lot to the people of Mountfield.
So, in order to show their appreciation to Zest and raise some money to help them continue providing their life-saving services, Mountfield Community Association organised a ’30 day step challenge’ through which its members raised a total of £2,074.61.
Just as Zest work tirelessly to help others, day in, day out, members of Mountfield Community Association were asked to start putting in a bit hard work themselves, by making a concerted effort to lead a more active life, increasing the amount of steps they made each day.
This charitable programme culminated with a sunrise walk and a coffee morning in Mountfield Community Centre. When all the money was in and the math had been performed, a total of £2074.61 had been raised. This money will go towards helping Zest support people wihtin our community.
The organisers said they wanted to pass on a huge thank you to everyone who took part in the challenge and all those who donated to this worthy cause.
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)