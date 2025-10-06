Community groups connect at special event in Omagh

A LIVELY and informative event, which welcomed Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir as special guest, marked the 35th annual general meeting of Omagh Forum for Rural Associations.

Hosted by Owenkillew Development Company Ltd, the networking evening featured information stands from a range of providers and highlighted the achievements of rural community groups.

Mr Muir told those gathered he was committed to supporting thriving rural communities through partnerships.

“I am very pleased to be here to recognise the important role Omagh Forum plays in supporting and developing the voluntary and community sector across the rural Omagh area,” he said. “Schemes like the Rural Micro Capital Grant Scheme and the ongoing work to develop a new rural policy for Northern Ireland are vital in delivering this support.”

Following the Minister’s address and AGM business, there were presentations from Kerrie Flood of Women’s Aid, who outlined the demand for services including emergency accommodation and support for children; Rebecca Wilson, who spoke about the STRIDE programme – a Peace Plus initiative by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council; and Lauri McCusker of Fermanagh Trust, who discussed local fundraising and grant opportunities.

During the event, Mr Muir toured Owenkillew Development Company’s five-acre site and was presented with a t-shirt and invitation to the Gortin 5 by Donna McCullagh of Badoney Runners.

Information stands were hosted by a variety of groups including Rouskey Community & Development Association, NI Fire & Rescue Service, Sperrin Outdoor Partnership, Omagh Independent Advice Services, FODC Labour Market Partnership, PCSP, Omagh Volunteer Centre, Easilink, Dementia NI, Alzheimer’s Society and the Omagh Healthy Living Network.

Mary T Conway, network manager of Omagh Forum, said the evening was a great opportunity for local groups to connect.

“We were pleased that Minister Muir accepted our invitation to come to the Sperrins and see the hard work and achievements of rural community groups in the West,” she said.

Omagh Forum thanked all groups and individuals for attending what was described as a very successful and enjoyable evening.