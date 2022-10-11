Community groups to benefit from almost £1m of lottery funding

Eight local community groups – based in Strabane, Newtonstewart and Killen – are to benefit from a bumper cash injection totalling £839,442.

With the aim of assisting the groups with projects and programmes designed to enrich the lives of the communities they serve, the money is being made through awards from the National Lottery.

Of the Strabane recipients, the biggest grant went to Strabane Health Improvement Project (SHIP), which was allocated £432,832. These funds will enable the group to design a health programme led by the local community in order to live healthier and more fulfilled lives. SHIP recently held a ceremony at their Ballycolman headquarters to announce the funding.

Next highest was Strabane Community Unemployment Group (SCUG), who will receive a grant totaling £353,218 over five years. The primary aim of this money will be used in order to create a Digital Training Hub in their new premises.

The Hub’s main purpose is aimed at giving the unemployed and young people not at school or underperforming, volunteering and recruitment opportunities through digital training, mentoring, and qualifications and providing new skills.

Other Strabane based groups receiving money include Fountain Street Community Development Association (£10,000), who are launching a women’s health and well-being programme, and a reminiscence project for residents; while Neighbours United benefitted from £5,917 which enables them to run activities and events over the summer months, improving well-being and promoting community cohesion; and finally, Strabane Community Project (SCP) received £9,800, with the aim of creating a health and wellness café and community garden within the town.

In the wider district, Killen District Development Limited is using their £10,000 grant to make improvements to their community centre to revitalise community activity in their area following the pandemic, while Newtonstewart Community Forum will receive £10,000 to to buy equipment and run a summer scheme of outdoor activities for young people. Moreover, Carita Carers will receive £7,675 to provide an arts-based therapy programme for women carers in Strabane and surrounding rural areas.

The project will promote female physical, mental and emotional health through relaxation and a sense of belonging.

SDLP Cllr Steven Edwards has warmly welcomed the news, while extolling the virtues of community-led organisations.

He said, “I welcome this granting of funding to these vitally important groups throughout our district.

“These groups are doing a fantastic job in delivering hugely beneficial projects and I’m delighted that they have got the funding to do so.”