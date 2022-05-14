‘Blooming’ bluebells at the Baronscourt walk

BEAUTIFUL blossoming bluebells greeted all participants who took part in a special charity walk on Tuesday at Baronscourt Estate.

The fragrant dander around the Newtownstewart estate’s grand grounds and sparkling lake was the property’s final ‘Bluebell Walk’ of the year, and all proceeds raised on the day will be donated to NSPCC Northern Ireland – a charity which helps to give children and young people the support they need to thrive.

The bluebells were also out in full splendour in fond memory of Lady Moyra Campbell (née Hamilton), of whom this walk, organised by ‘NSPCC Northern Ireland Omagh Committee’, is dedicated to.

Advertisement

The only daughter of the fourth Duke of Abercorn, James Hamilton, Viscount Strabane, Lady Moyra was a tireless charity campaigner, who championed supporting children with cancer.

The treasured friend to many, including Queen Elizabeth II, sadly passed away at 91-years-old in November 2020.