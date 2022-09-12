Dungannon rugby stalwart’s family present historic medals to

DESCENDANTS of an Irish rugby international who will forever be associated with his hometown club of Dungannon made an emotional visit to Tyrone at the weekend.

Three of Major Robert Stevenson’s great-grandchildren, Mrs Sophie Hudd, Mrs Kate Durban and Mr Imre de Daranyi, travelled from England to present Dungannon Rugby Club with some memorabilia linked to their celebrated relative, who was instrumental in the club’s development.

Sadly, their uncle, Derek Bingham, was unable to make the trip due to beginning some medical treatment, but the club extended their best wishes to him.

Advertisement

Born in 1886, Major Robert Stevenson ran Stevenson & Sons at Moygashel for more than half-a-century, but the key role he played in the early days of Dungannon rugby is reflected in the fact that the club’s grounds are named after him.

His daughter, Margaret Bingham, was kindly invited to open the clubhouse in 1971 when it moved to its present site. The Major was capped for Ireland on 15 occasions and became president of the Irish Rugby Football Union, credited with ensuring that the Union didn’t divide at independence.

The medals presented by the family to the club on Saturday are both silver and date back to 1884 for the Major’s and 1886 for his brother Jack’s. The club and the Major’s family would like to extend their thanks to new landlord of the Linen Green for giving them permission to use the room for such an occasion.