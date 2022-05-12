Little Louise is a piano prodigy

Young Louise McNamee has a dream of becoming a famous musician when she is older – and having received full marks in all six of her recent piano exams, it’s safe to say that she is ‘scaling’ the route to stardom already.

A piano prodigy, who twinkles on the keys and shines in her tests, the nine-year-old Gallon girl has achieved an amazing 100 per-cent score in her London College of Music exams – including prepatory and step one and two, along with grades one, two and three – in the space of just 11 months.

It was simply music to the St Patrick’s PS, Newtownstewart pupil’s ears when she received her most recent exam result, grade three, as the exams have been getting harder, more technical and increasingly theoretical with each sitting.

Bright musical future

In this particular exam, Louise, who turns 10 in August, was tasked with performing difficult jazz compilations and scales, and she engaged in a musical discussion to prove she understood all the intricacies of her performance pieces.

Speaking to the Chronicle, proud mum, Gena, smiled when she said Louise fills their home, located on a rural farm just outside Newtownstewart, with moving melodies and sweet song.

And, indeed, when she tinkles on the keys of her charming new wooden Casio Privia piano – purchased recently to nurture her talent – her mother; brother, Matthew; and father, Dermott, who is a dairy farmer, are absolutely blown away by her talent.

“Louise has a true passion for music,” Gena said. “From the moment Louise gets up, she is playing her piano.

“She is always practising; she’s constantly performing; and is loving every second.

“She has found a friend in the piano, and she is learning so fast.

“She is just brilliant.”

Treating her family and her fish in the aquarium to expert renditions of everything from My Heart Will Go On by Celine Dion, to Yesterday by The Beatles, Louise, who began playing in February last year and is now beginning her grade four, has a ‘major’ interest unwavering – and her bright musical future is a composition waiting to be written.

“Louise often watches pianists on YouTube, and she always says to me, ‘Mummy, I want to be a famous artist some day. I want to see myself on the TV, too.’

“She makes us all very, very proud”, Gena added.

‘Once in a lifetime’

Louise’s piano teacher, Brian McDevitt, has described the musical marvel as ‘a pupil that comes along once in a lifetime’.

“All of my pupils are amazing, but Louise stands out,” he said. “She has incredible talent and drive to succeed, and play her pieces.

“Her dedication to her practising, and learning the exam syllabus thoroughly is awesome; as is her willingness to approach other music and teach herself the songs.

“With so many distractions in the world, her output is phenomenal,” he added.

“I keep reminding my pupils that, back in my day, we were expected to practice at least two hours daily – but, of course, back then, there were less commercial and electronic distractions too.

“I wish Louise all the best in her journey learning the piano with me,” Brian concluded.

“As I do with all my pupils, I will offer her all of the expertise that she deserves