Community spirit alive and well in heart of Loughmacrory

WALKING into Loughmacrory Community Centre, there was no mistaking the sense of community spirit.

Members of the local 50-plus group were gathered for their regular meet-up – chatting, laughing and enjoying each other’s company before an afternoon of flower arranging and tea.

Guest of honour was Tyrone-based florist Therese Quinn, a RHS Chelsea Flower Show medal winner and one of the North’s leading wedding florists. She treated the group to a floral demonstration, creating four bouquets before raffling them off to attendees.

Group secretary Antoinette McCrory explained that the club runs a busy and varied programme.

“This is our regular afternoon club,” she said.

“Today we have flower arranging, and recently we did some paverpol, which was something a bit different. Sometimes we just get together for a chat, or we’ll host talks on health and wellbeing… Anything relevant to our age group.”

While the club calls itself the ‘50-plus group’, Antoinette joked that “we could easily rename ourselves the 70-plus group.”

But despite the years, members show no signs of slowing down.

“We have social dancing every Monday night at 8.30pm,” she said.

“On Tuesdays we do some upcycling, and Thursdays are for sewing and crocheting.

“It’s nearly that time again for our Christmas shopping trip and dinner, which is always a big hit.”

On average, around 40 people attend each session.

The group recently hosted local historian Pat O’Brien, who gave a talk on the history of Loughmacrory and how the townland has grown over the years.

Antoinette, who moved to the area in 1975, reflected on the changes she’s seen.

“When we came here, we were one of the first families in the park,” she said.

“Now it has grown so much that when I go to Mass on a Sunday, I hardly know anyone; so many new people have moved here from the towns and surrounding areas.”

She added that the centre plays an important role for everyone in the community.

“It’s a great social hub for people of all ages,” she said.

“Loughmacrory is a great area for football and has plenty of activities for young people too.

“There’s something here for everyone.”