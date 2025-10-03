Community turns out in force to remember Conor Browne

“Even bigger and better than last year”…

Those were the words of the organisers of the second annual Conor Browne Memorial Truck and Tractor Run, held in Castlederg on Sunday. A total of 140 lorries and 135 tractors took part in the huge event, which was organised in memory of the late Derg man.

After the run, a barbecue and refreshments were held in MJ’s Bar, Castlederg, followed by a charity raffle and auction.

All the prizes for the auction were generously donated by local businesses and individuals.

The young father-of-one tragically died at the age of 28 after being attacked in the early hours of Saturday, September 2, 2023, outside a bar in the town.

He was taken to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital but sadly passed away two days later.

With the second anniversary of his death approaching, Conor’s friends – Gary Short, Peter Lynch, Brian Quinn, Dicky Harpur, Ciaran Byrne, Peter McGlynn, John Spence, and Gavin Cassidy – came together once again to honour his memory with a truck and tractor run.

Last year’s inaugural event was a remarkable success, raising an incredible £80,000 for two local charities.

This year one fo the organisers and a good friend of Conor’s Peter Lynch told the Ulster Herald that the rally had already raised a phenomenal £40,000 from just the raffle alon with more donations still expected.

Proceeds will be divided equally between Air Ambulance NI and REVIVE-ICU, a charity supporting the Intensive Care Unit at Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital.

Peter said he believed this year’s event was even bigger and better than last year’s, and that all the stress and late nights were well worth it.

“I want to thank all the people who came along to the event and everyone who donated to the raffle or gave prizes,” he said. “It was amazing to see how many people came out to remember Conor.

“It makes all the late nights and long evenings that went into organising the event worthwhile. I really do believe this years run was bigger and better than last year’s.”

Peter added, “To already have something in the region of £40,000 raised just from the raffle is incredible, and it shows how much people thought of Conor.

“These are two great charities, and I know the money will be put to good use.”