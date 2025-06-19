Concerns raised about lack of CCTV cameras in Dungannon Park

LOCAL politicians have held a meeting with police to discuss anti-social behaviour in Dungannon Park.

Ulster Unionist MLA Diana Armstrong and Ian Irwin, the party’s spokesperson for Dungannon, hosted a multi-agency meeting with representatives from Mid Ulster PSNI and Mid Ulster District Council to address ongoing safety concerns at the park.

The meeting followed a number of recent reported and alleged incidents involving anti-social behaviour and issues concerning children.

Council and PSNI representatives committed to reviewing all suggestions raised during the meeting and will explore the feasibility of implementing additional safety measures, subject to available resources.

Ms Armstrong said: “I am deeply concerned about the recent troubling incidents at Dungannon Park.

“This is a valued space for everyone in the community, and no one should feel intimidated or unsafe while enjoying this beautiful area. I welcome the PSNI’s update on the reported incidents and the reassurances that response times have been swift and appropriate.

“One of the main issues raised with me is the lack of CCTV coverage in the park. This causes significant apprehension for many who do not feel safe.

“I have urged the council to explore funding opportunities through the local Mid Ulster PCSP to provide CCTV coverage in hotspot areas.

“This would help deter anti-social behaviour and build public confidence that the park is a safe place. In the meantime, I have asked the PSNI to increase routine patrols to improve police visibility.”

Mr Irwin said a multi-agency approach is a step in the right direction toward making Dungannon Park more accessible and safe for all.

“I’m pleased that the council has confirmed, following my previous request, that funding has now been secured for improved lighting near the Moygashel entrance. Installation work is expected to be completed in the coming months, and I know this will be warmly welcomed by the community.

“I also took the opportunity to highlight to council officials the need to improve park facilities and safety infrastructure. Enhancing public spaces must remain a local priority.”