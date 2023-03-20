Cookstown gala ball celebrates 25 years of Marie Curie

A SPECIAL gala is set to take place in Cookstown this Saturday night to celebrate 25 years of the Marie Curie Ball.

The event – which has received ongoing support from committee members Margaret Gallagher, Ellen Campbell and Kieran Loughran – will be held on March 25 from 7.30pm in the Glenavon Hotel.

Cathal McGurk, the driving forced behind Marie Curie’s Dungannon fundraising group who have organised the event said, “We have been overwhelmed with the goodwill and support we have already received in resuming the ball and we know that we are going to throw the best night of them all.

“Tennent’s are supporting our drinks reception, and we have received amazing prizes for our tombola and charity auction and raffle.

“There will be a superb dinner and music from Reverb, so it’s time for everybody to get their glam on and party for a great cause.”

Cathal’s grandfather, John Barr, sadly passed away in March 2009, aged 71. A farmer by trade, John had cancer, and it was his last wish to remain home during his final months.

Speaking to the Tyrone Herald, Cathal, aged 34, was so thankful for the care his grandfather received from Marie Curie’s community nursing service that he raised £3,800 for the charity before joining the Dungannon Marie Curie group in November 2009.

He has been a committee member ever since.

John was nursed at home by Marie Curie, along with district nurses for several weeks, as he did not like hospitals.

His wife, Josie, passed away in May 2008, just 10 months previously, so it was important to all the family to be able to spend time with him throughout his final days.

“If we wanted to sit all night, we could do as there was no one to chase us out,” explained Cathal.

The ball is set to be the 25th event of its kind since the Dungannon Marie Curie fundraising group was formed by Pat O’Kane, following the death of his wife, Grainne, 27 years ago.

And while Covid-19 and the lockdown restrictions over the last few years put the glamourous gala on hold, Pat says he is simply delighted to see its return this year.

“I’m delighted to see that the Dungannon Marie Curie fundraising group is back again and active,” Pat said. “The group has had a long history of raising money for such a vital charity that gives us and our family members fantastic care at home when we most need it.”

Pat raised £32,000 for Marie Curie by holding a golf event on his wife’s first anniversary, and added that the people of Dungannon and surrounding areas had generously supported the ball in the past, raising more than £30,000 per ball, and attracting up to 300 guests.

Sheena Havlin, Marie Curie’s community fundraiser for the area, said she was overjoyed to hear that the Dungannon Marie Curie ball was back on the local calendar again.

“I’d like to pass on our sincere thanks to everyone involved in the group over the years, from Pat O’Kane to Cathal, for all their hard work in delivering such fantastic events,” said Sheena.

“If you have been supported by Marie Curie and want to support the local group, please buy a ticket and come along for a great time.

“I’m sure Cathal would love some more people to join the fundraising group, too. So, please, if you have an interest, get in touch.”

The ball tickets are £50 each, and are available from the Dungannon Fundraising Group through their Instagram account ‘@mariecuriedungannon’, or you can get in touch with Cathal on 07762309294, or via the group’s email address: ‘dungannonfundraisinggroup.mariecurie@hotmail.co.uk’.