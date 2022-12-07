Council chair engaging with local communities

COUNCIL chairman, Barry McElduff, is completing tours of local electoral areas as part of a new initiative introduced this year.

The Carrickmore politician has spent the past six months periodically visiting community facilities.

He has just attended a series of events around Omagh, and next week Cllr McElduff’s itinerary will include visits to Owenkillew, Mountfield, Carrickmore and Beragh.

Advertisement

“These visits have been about listening to people and getting to grips with the issues that matter to them,” he said.

“It has been great to hear the views of groups, and the engagements in each one have been very lively between myself, other local councillors and officials of the council.”

Cllr McElduff said issues around the role of community services, funding opportunities and the cost of running community facilities have been to the forefront of discussions.

“A lot of good things are happening in our communities, but the work of our local development associations in organising events and activities needs to be supported,” he added.

“We need to keep looking at how they can be helped to provide those activities and source more funding.”