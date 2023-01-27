Council illuminates buildings on various dates in February

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council will illuminate Enniskillen Castle and Strule Arts Centre, Omagh on various dates throughout the month of February.

On Wednesday February 1 both Enniskillen Castle and Strule Arts Centre, Omagh will be illuminated in red in recognition of National Heart Month. The aim of National Heart Month is to raise awareness of heart disease.

On February 23, both buildings will be illuminated in green in recognition of Fairtrade. The Fairtrade movement is all about ensuring workers around the world are given fair wages and safe working conditions. Fermanagh and Omagh District Council area is pleased to have been awarded Fairtrade status which reflects the district’s continued commitment to supporting Fairtrade and raising awareness of the many benefits that it brings to farmers and workers in developing countries.

To find out more about illuminating Council properties you can contact the Community Services team at Fermanagh and Omagh District Council by telephone on 0300 303 1777, text phone 028 8225 6216 or by email at communitysupport@fermanaghomagh.com