Council illuminates buildings on various dates in July

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council will illuminate Enniskillen Castle and Strule Arts Centre, Omagh on various dates throughout the month of July.

On Tuesday, July 4 2023, both buildings will be illuminated in green to mark Srebrenica Memorial Day. The Memorial Day is an opportunity to remember the victims of the Srebrenica genocide which occurred in July 1995.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the National Health Service (NHS) which was established to provide quality health care free at the point of delivery for everyone. Despite recent unprecedented challenges facing the NHS, there is a lot to be proud of including the dedicated staff and the services they deliver all year round.

On Friday, July 7 2023, Enniskillen Caste and Strule Arts Centre will be illuminated in blue to raise awareness of Mesothelioma and remember those who lost their lives as a result of the illness. Mesothelioma is a type of cancer caused as a result of exposure to asbestos.

To find out more about illuminating Council properties, please contact the Community Services team at Fermanagh and Omagh District Council by telephone on 0300 303 1777, text phone 028 8225 6216 or email at communitysupport@fermanaghomagh.com.