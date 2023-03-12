Council launches new learning through gaming programme

AN innovative initiative that encourages unemployed people of all ages to learn Maths and English through the use of gaming and VR technology has been launched in Omagh.

Delivered by Fermanagh and Omagh Labour Market Partnership, and funded by the Department for Communities, the ‘Gamified Essential Skills Learning Programme’ assists people across Omagh and Fermanagh

into employment through the provision of nationally-recognised qualifications.

Working in partnership with 21 Training, the programme takes a fresh approach to delivering the qualifications that is both accessible and fun for all learners aged between 16-to-64-years-old.

Advertisement

Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Councillor Barry McElduff, has described the programme as ‘an essential foundation for other skills’.

“I am delighted that the council is working in partnership with 21 Training, who have successfully integrated cutting-edge technology to improve students’ learning experiences, specifically in skills such as Maths and English,” he said.

“Basic English and Maths are essential, as they are the foundation for other skills to be built upon.

“These are some of the skills needed to move into employment, or do any job effectively.

“For mums or dads, it can also be valuable in helping their children with homework.”

The ‘Gamified Essential Skills Learning Programme’ will be delivered within the Council area from early March, running two days per week over five weeks.

Each session is two-hours long, and refreshments will be provided.

Advertisement

Participants will be supported throughout the programme, and travel costs will be covered.

There is no charge to participate, and those who fully complete the programme will receive a tablet computer.

To be eligible for this training programme, you must have a verifiable address within the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council boundary, be unemployed or economically inactive, and can honour the time commitments required to complete the programme.

For further information and registration, please email ‘enrolnow@21.training’ or call the 21 Training, Omagh office on 028 8224 40197 or Enniskillen office on 0286 633 0511.