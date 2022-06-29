Councillors voice support for local sports clubs seeking help with funding

SPORTS clubs across Mid Ulster seeking the council’s support to access funding have been urged to contact the local authority directly for consideration of their requests.

Speaking at a meeting of the development committee last week, Councillor Barry Monteith urged council to bring any requests for help received, forward for members’ consideration at this month’s full council meeting.

Initially he suggested the council reach out to Dungannon Rugby Football Club to offer support but amended this proposal to ensure the council helps those clubs that officially ask for its help.

“I got a letter looking support for Dungannon Rugby Club who are attempting to access some funding,” said Cllr Monteith.

“Could I propose our officers reach out to the club and see if a corporate letter of support would be of any benefit to them?”

Councillor Trevor Wilson said he had “no problem” with such a request but said for consideration to be given to supporting any club, procedure must be followed.

levelling up fund

Cllr Monteith’s proposal was seconded by Councillor Dominic Molloy before a council officer clarified the proposal is for the council to liaise with Dungannon Rugby Football Club in terms of accessing the levelling up fund that the council provides.

Cllr Monteith confirmed that was what he was looking for and told the chamber he had received an email and it would only be a matter of the same email being sent to the council for corporate consideration.

“In principle if there are groups out there trying to access funding I think we need to go the extra mile to support them,” said Cllr Monteith.

Cllr Wilson said he had “an issue” with council officers contacting individual clubs in this manner.

“Those councillors that received emails should contact the club themselves and encourage them to contact Council and that way the whole process if followed properly,” he said.

Councillor Frances Burton said she had been contacted, in a similar fashion by Clogher Valley Rugby Football Club and asked the council to ensure it is not favouring one of the two clubs.

“We need to be careful how we handle this all that we are not putting one over the other,” she said.

The committee’s Chair, Councillor Sean Clarke said he was of the view that any request for assistance “needs to come from the club” concerned but said that if councillors have been contacted by clubs it should be easy enough for the clubs to contact the council.

red tape

Following the Chair’s comments, Cllr Monteith said he would amend his proposal to ensure the club’s concerned contacted the council directly.

“I’ll amend my proposal to ensure that councillors who have been contacted by clubs should ask the clubs to forward the request to Council,” he said.

“However, if they do so we must ensure our red tape process is not as incredibly slow, as it usually is.

“I propose that in principle if a request is received we are able to facilitate that at full council at the end of the month.”

This proposal was then seconded by Cllr Molloy and the committee voiced its approval.

By Adam Morton