County Tyrone UFU to host barbeque

TO celebrate its continuing work over the past year representing farmers and growers within County Tyrone, the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) plans to have a steak barbeque in the newly-developed Glenpark Estate, owned by prominent local auctioneer, Richard Beattie.

In place of the traditional County Dinner, this revamped event is taking place on Friday, September 23 at 8pm. Organisers hope to have a large attendance of various ages.

The new venue of Glenpark Estate is located just outside Omagh and should be a spectacular location for the first-ever County Tyrone UFU Barbeque.

Proceeds from the barbeque are in aid of Marie Curie. Established in 1948, it is a registered charitable organisation in the UK which provides care and support to people living with a terminal illness and those close to them.

Tickets, priced at £27.50 each, will include steak barbeque and dessert. Entertainment on the evening will be provided by Brian Pritchard.

Tickets can be obtained from any of the NFU/UFU group offices in Tyrone.