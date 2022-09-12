This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

County Tyrone UFU to host barbeque

  • 12 September 2022
County Tyrone UFU to host barbeque
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 12 September 2022
Less than a minute

Related articles:

High praise for volunteers at Coalisland summer scheme Brendan McAnallen turned personal tragedy into ‘strong force for good’ From pirate to pastor – tune in to hear Tyrone’s Tim Shiels making waves A splash of paint and pride in Newtown

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY