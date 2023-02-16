Covid-19 booster programme draws to a close

The Public Health Agency (PHA) is urging those yet to get a Covid-19 booster to get theirs before the offer ends on March 31.

Rachel Spiers, immunisation and vaccination programme manager at the PHA, said, “The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has advised that the 2021 first booster offer for healthy 16 to 49-year-olds should end when the current autumn campaign ends in favour of a more targeted approach in 2023/24.

“This means that March 31 will not only be the last day of the 22/23 autumn booster campaign here, but it will also be the final day that 16 to 49-year-olds who are not considered at risk will be able to get a Covid-19 booster as part of the primary course.

“So far, over 500,000 doses of the Covid-19 booster have been administered here, the vaccination programme has been a huge success, it has saved lives, allowed us to live with Covid, and eased pressure on the health service.”

The majority of available vaccination clinics offering first boosters (3rd doses) and autumn boosters until March 31 will be Trust-led or at a participating community pharmacy.

Eligible groups for Covid-19 vaccine in 2022 to 2023 autumn booster campaign are:

l All adults aged 50 and over (by March 31, 2023)

l Those aged five to 49 years in a clinical risk group

l Pregnant women

l Residents in a care home for older adults, and staff working in care homes for older adults

l Those aged five to 49 years who are household contacts of people with immunosuppression

l Those aged 16 to 49 years who are carers

l Frontline health and social care workers.

l For more information on COVID-19 vaccination in Northern Ireland see www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/get-covid-19-vaccination-northern-ireland