Credit union’s 60 years of service to the Omagh community

THIS year, Omagh Credit Union has been at the heart of a series of celebrations marking a remarkable 60 years of service to the local community.

As they reflect on six decades of growth and dedication, the credit union remains firmly rooted in the fabric of John Street, overcoming many significant challenges along the way.

With each passing year, the credit union has become a vital part of its members’ lives, adapting to the evolving financial landscape while maintaining its commitment to community.

Reflecting on this incredible journey, manager Bernie Liggett shared her thoughts on the credit union’s growth and success.

She said, “The past decade has seen dramatic changes in the financial landscape, requiring innovation and perseverance. Despite these challenges, Omagh Credit Union remains a cornerstone of our community, providing trusted financial guidance and support.”

Founded in 1965, Omagh Credit Union has thrived thanks to the unwavering dedication of its members, staff, and volunteers.

Bernie, who has been with the credit union for 33 years and served as manager since 2021, highlighted the importance of volunteers in its ongoing success.

She said, “As with credit unions everywhere, our volunteers are the lifeblood of our organisation. Without their tireless efforts, we simply wouldn’t be able to function.”

deep bonds

Indeed, the strength of the credit union lies not only in its financial services but in the deep bonds it has formed with the community. Even in the face of uncertainty, Omagh Credit Union has stayed committed to delivering a personal touch, ensuring that members continue to feel valued and supported.

One major turning point for the credit union came with the Covid-19 pandemic, which accelerated the move to digital services.

“It was a big time for credit unions with going more digital and offering more online services,” Bernie explained. “But despite these changes, we never lost sight of the need for face-to-face interaction. Our members have remained incredibly loyal, and maintaining that personal connection has always been a priority.”

Looking ahead, Bernie is optimistic about the future of credit unions in an increasingly digital world.

“While banks are leaving the high streets, credit unions are getting bigger,” she noted. “This year has been one of hard work and dedication, and we’ve loved seeing the smiles on our members’ faces. It makes everything worthwhile.”

Roddy Hackett, the current chair of Omagh Credit Union, echoed Bernie’s sentiments and spoke about the pride he feels in serving the community.

“It’s an honour to represent our members and help guide the credit union as it continues to grow,” Roddy said.

“This achievement wouldn’t be possible without the dedication of our board, staff, and volunteers. As we wrap up our year of celebrations, including our monthly members’ draw and our ‘60 Acts of Kindness’ initiative, we want to extend our deepest gratitude to our members for their continued support.”

As Omagh Credit Union celebrates its 60th anniversary, it remains committed to its roots while looking ahead to an even brighter future.

“Founded in 1965, Omagh Credit Union is proud of its past, committed to its present, and ambitious for its future,” Roddy added.