Best Start Up Business Award sponsored by Omagh Enterprise Company

This award is open to all businesses that have started within the last 2 years. The winner will have displayed a strategic approach to business, successful implementation of a business strategy and will have good prospects for the future. Applications will be assessed on the following criteria: company profile, objectives, growth, competitive edge, future plans.

Advertisement

Apprentice of the Year sponsored by Craft Recruitment



We are looking for an outstanding apprentice who goes that extra mile for their employers, co-workers and customers/clients. Any full-time apprentice with at least one-year continuous employment with the business can be nominated. Applications will be assessed on the following criteria: attitude, creativity, customer service, role model, expectations.

Excellence in Customer Service Award sponsored by ABAC Accounting

The judges will be looking for a customer focused business committed to offering the highest levels of service to each and every customer. This category will be judged on the following criteria: first impressions, customer care, general interaction with the customer, meeting/exceeding customer expectations, telephone manner, staff training.

Retailer of the Year Award sponsored by Fermanagh & Omagh District Council

Advertisement

This award celebrates Retailers, from all over the district, who are really going places. Applications are invited from retailers of all sizes who can show they have ambition, energy, skill and vision to really scale the heights.

Applicants will be assessed on the following criteria: customer expectations, store services, customer care, future plans.

Best Independent Retailer of the Year sponsored by Retail NI

An independent retailer is one who builds their business without help from an established brand. Applications are invited from independent retailers who can demonstrate they provide employment, a sense of community, and contribute to the overall town offering. Applicants will be assessed on the following criteria: customer expectations, store services, customer care, future plans.

Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award sponsored by AMG Insurance

The Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award is for businessmen or women (between the ages of 18 and 39 years of age) who have demonstrated a visionary business leadership role. Applicants will be assessed on the following criteria: business background, success, risk taking, vision, future plans.

Creative & Digital Media Award sponsored by Kaizen Brand Evolution

This award recognises creativity and innovation in the use of social or digital media. This may be an example of advertising and marketing, branding, video production, mobile media, app development, social media, web design and development. Applications will be assessed on the following criteria: creativity, innovation, communication, vision, future, results / impact.

Business Person of the Year Award sponsored by OCCI & Ulster Herald

The winner of this award will be chosen for their total commitment to the enhancement of business life within the District. The judges will be looking for evidence of some of the following merits: commitment, investment, benefits, vision, job creation.