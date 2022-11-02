Croaghan View Christmas market appeals for stalls and sponsors

IT might not be Halloween yet, but in some parts of Strabane the C-word (Christmas, whisper it) is already on the lips. The annual festive market, held at Croaghan View, is on the hunt for local crafters and stall holders to bring holiday cheer to build on last year’s success.

Chief organiser (or should that be elf) Sinead McDermott is gearing up for next month’s festivities already. Sinead already has all of last year’s exhibiters and stallholders coming back, saying that the previous market was ‘their most profitable event’ and praised the stellar co-ordination. Sinead explained, “As many people know, we’ve been hosting summer events throughout lockdown and the festive market came about as a post-Covid pick-me-up for many of the older residents in the area, so our small team got to work and made it happen, all on a wing and a prayer with zero budget but mountains of hope.

Through support from local community organisations, we delivered a very memorable day. Now that we’re not too far away from December, people have been asking ‘are you having another Christmas market?’ and the answer is a resounding ‘yes!’ We’re not letting people down!”

Advertisement

“Last year was such a success and all our exhibitors from last year can’t wait to come back. So far 17 have booked their slot, varying from sweet treat stalls, candle makers, wax melts, crochet baby items, jewellery and lots of other fantastic Christmas gift ideas. I’m still on the hunt for more so if anyone is wanting to book a space for the day, please do get in touch soon!

“The market just isn’t an opportunity for people to celebrate Christmas, but it’s also a chance for people to mingle, regroup and reminisce, and enjoy the festive atmosphere. I’ve had people tell me that last year they met people who they not seen in years!

“Music will be provided by Kieran McColgan, Blondie Gillespie and Brian ‘Hairdoo’ Lindsay, who always get the crowd going. In addition, Strabane Concert Brass and singers form the Class Act Theatre Group will be on hand to provide entertainment and my sister Mary will be on hand with her food quarter keeping people fed with delicious hot food, beverages and sweet treats throughout the day. We’re having a draw on the day to help cover costs and would appreciate it if some local sponsors came on board to help out.”

The market will take place on the 27th of November from 1pm and anyone who is interested in taking part or contributing is urged to contact melmountroad@aol.com.