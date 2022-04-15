Cycle and walk for Eagles Special Olympics Club

A CHARITY cycle and walk organised by the Whacky Wheelers club in Donaghmore in aid of Eagles Special Olympics Club is expected to draw a large number of participants.

The 60k and 30k cycles along with the 5k walk will take place on Sunday week (April 24).

The Eagles Special Olympics Club based in Coalisland supports children and adults with learning difficulties, from across the area, to engage in sporting and social activities.

This is done by training for sports in a fun and safe environment with activities adapted to the users’ needs. They also enter competitions and have social gatherings throughout the year, with participants and their parents and guardians testifying the great benefit it brings to those involved.

Sean McCartan from Whacky Wheelers explained, “This is the tenth anniversary of the Eagles Special Olympics and we have have previously held events to support them. It is a brilliant club that takes the children and adults with learning difficulties for fabulous days out and gives them all sorts of competitions to get involved in. We are only happy to support them.

“We did a fundraiser for them a few years ago and it was very successful. We are expecting a similar response to this cycle and walk which will mark their tenth anniversary. We are asking people to come out and give their support to what promises to be a great event.”

Riders from other clubs including Island Wheelers and Torrent Wheelers from Coalisland, Na Fianna CC, Clogher Valley Wheelers, Termon Wheelers (Carrickmore) and Square Wheelers (The Moy) have pledged their support.

Cyclists are asked to sign on at the Torrent Complex at 8.30am on the morning of the event. The first group of cyclists will go off at 9.30am with the second leaving half an hour later at 10am. Entry fee is £15 or a donation to this very worthy cause.

The 5k walk will commence at 11.15am. The three groups will finish at Lower House in Donaghmore where there will be burgers, hot dogs and refreshments as well as entertainment.