Darker days at heart of safety project at Omagh school

FOR the past 10 years, Holy Family Primary School in Omagh have been holding an annual initiative ensuring the safety of their pupils and promoting their health and wellbeing as the dark days of Autumn fall upon us.

The school’s ‘Ditch the Dark’ day is held every year in October.

It teaches the pupils the importance of road safety and the importance of wearing bright colours and being seen when they are out and about, walking to and from school and at the weekends.

Ecos Coordinator and Primary Seven teacher Kathy McKnight said the initiative is a way to highlight the importance of healthy living and the importance of walking to school and getting outdors.

“It’s all about sustainable and healthy travel,” she said.

“Especially now as the seasons change and the darker mornings come in.

“It’s a great way to start our day, getting everybody out walking first thing on a Friday morning, getting the brains in gear ahead of the school day.”

Kathy said that after roughly a decade of holding the annual event, she has seen the benefits of their efforts.

“It has definitely helped the children be that bit more aware of the importance of it all,” she said.

“They also really enjoy it and love to go to town with their bright outfits, and each year, more and more are getting involved.

“It’s a lovely thing for the parents to get involved in too, and it’s an opportunity for them to walk with their children.”

With all age groups in the school taking part, every year, the school give prizes to those who go that extra mile in being bright and seen.

“We give spot prizes such as wee lights for their bikes or reflectors for their coats and school bags,” said Kathy.

“In today’s society, not many children walk to school, so it’s great to encourage them more and more every year to walk to school and think about the importance of staying safe on the roads and being active.”