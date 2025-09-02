Decision on Dungannon GAA club’s development plans deferred

A planning application for the construction of a two-storey pitch-side pavilion at Galbally Pearses GAC in Dungannon has been deferred.

The planning application was lodged by McGurk Architects, Magherafelt, on behalf of the club on August 16, 2024.

The existing sports grounds at Galbally Pearses GAC include floodlit Gaelic pitches, spectator terraces, club buildings, a car-parking area, associated landscaping, pathways and related infrastructure.

Facilities within the two-storey building, should planning approval be granted, will include the following: a large gym/strength and condition suite; a committee room and kitchen; a large multi-functional space (with folding/partition walls) suitable for meetings, presentations etc.; four large changing rooms with showers, toilets and physio space; a players’ meeting/tactics/video analysis room; a changing places bathroom; and a medical room.

In correspondence to Mid Ulster District Council’s Planning Department, the agent argued that there was a pressing need for enhanced facilities to accommodate the growing membership of the club: “The club continues to grow and now has over 1,000 members. It is the heartbeat of the local community.

“Unfortunately, the necessary infrastructure to support and facilitate a large, modern GAA club has not been developed.

“The changing rooms in the community centre were built in 1995, when the club only had male teams – now it has nearly as many female teams.

“There is a gym and hall in the community centre that the club can rent via a booking system, but have no control over their availability.

“These facilities have a large number of other users.

“The club has resorted to using the old hall building adjacent to the site access as a gym; however, this was only ever regarded as a temporary fix, because this building is not fit for purpose and is not controlled by the club – it is only permitted to use it at the good will of the owners.

“Therefore, it was no surprise to the club, when it held its pre-application community consultation (PACC) event in relation to the proposal, that the local community turned out in large numbers to express their support.

“Over 100 people came to the event, and the feedback received was overwhelmingly positive, with attendees commenting that the proposal is badly needed, and that existing facilities are outdated and no longer fit for purpose.

“The proposed facility would be controlled and operated by the club and would help ensure that the needs of its members are put first.

“The club would not be reliant on third-party facilities serving many other user groups, and controlled by an organisation with other objectives.

“It is important to note that the proposal will not result in the loss of any existing playing space.

“The site of the proposal is an area of hard surfacing with no vehicles permitted to access it on match days, to ensure safe passage for teams between the main pitch and changing rooms.

“The proposed gym/strength and condition suite is an indoor sports facility, and the proposal will improve the function, usability and attractiveness of the open space.

“The proposal would ensure that the club has its own facilities in place to help meet sporting, social and health and wellbeing needs, moving forward.

“This can be done without affecting existing playing space. Feedback at the community consultation event was overwhelmingly positive.

“It is clear that the proposal will bring substantial community benefits that decisively outweigh the loss of open space.”

The recommendation to defer the planning application was proposed by Independnent councillor Dan Kerr and seconded by Sinn Fein councillor Gavin Bell at a recent meeting of the council’s planning committee.

The planning application will be revisited at a later date.