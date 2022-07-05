Derg pupil’s success in UFU competition

A CASTLEDERG primary school pupil has been awarded first place in her age category in the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) ‘Dig in! to food, farming and the environment’ competition.

Amelia McMahon, from Edwards Primary School, took top honours in the Foundation (Primary 1 and 2) category.

UFU president, David Brown said, “Congratulations to Amelia who was awarded first place in the Foundation (Primary 1 and 2) category in this year’s competition. We received over 4,000 fantastic competition entries this year. Amelia’s picture was excellent, and the materials used were superb. Every year we are impressed by the standard and creativity of entries and this year was no different.

“The effort and time that pupils, teachers, parents and guardians put into the competition was evident as all of the entries were of the highest standard and I would like to thank Edwards Primary School for contributing to this. Climate change has been the front-runner in NI this year and our farmers play an essential role in combating the global issue, as they are a key part of the solution.

“I hope that by participating in the competition this year, it created an opportunity for teachers to start the discussion in the classroom about the importance of food and farming in NI, allowing pupils to learn more about how farmers work hard to produce the delicious, high-quality produce on our tables which we consume daily and their contribution to shaping our landscape.”