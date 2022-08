‘REFRESHED and entertained’ would aptly describe the residents of Derg Valley Care Centre last Thursday as staff from Derry’s Millennium Forum paid a visit to pilot their first-ever ‘Dementia Friendly Tea Dance on Tour’.

The ‘Dementia Friendly Tea Dance’ is an inspired initiative offering an afternoon of amusement for participants and their carers, providing a range of various entertainment, including music, refreshments, dancing and performances.

The Forum’s access manager, Lisa Heaney, said, “It was a brilliant success.

Advertisement

“We hope we can bring this project and many more to other areas within our city and district.”

Meanwhile, Martin Duffy, from Derg Valley Care, was thrilled with the outcome of the tea dance.

Mr Duffy said, “It was an absolutely brilliant event.

“It was great to work alongside the Millennium Forum to bring such a wonderful event out to the rural areas and communities.

“The residents were all very pleased and thoroughly enjoyed it. They hope it’s the start of more events being brought to the rural areas.”

With the pilot tea dance being a big success, the Millennium Forum is keen to hear from anyone who would like to avail of this wonderful initiative.

If you would like the Millennium Forum Access Projects to visit your area please contact Lisa Heaney, Box Office and Access Manager at the Millennium Forum, by emailing lisah@millenniumforum.co.uk.