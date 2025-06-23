BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Donaghmore crowned best kept village in Ireland again

  • 23 June 2025
Mermbers of the Donaghmore Horticultural Community receive the award for Best Kept Village in Ireland for the second time.
WeAre Tyrone - 23 June 2025
DONAGHMORE has once again been named the ‘Best Kept Village in Ireland’, marking the second time it has received this prestigious honour.

The announcement was made at a ceremony held at Farmleigh House in Dublin, where representatives of the Donaghmore Horticultural Community accepted the award and a £2,500 cheque on behalf of the village.

Chair Sammy Wilson, along with members Sheila, Angela, Carmel and Madonna, proudly represented the Tyrone village.

Mr Wilson said, “I would like to thank the Northern Ireland Amenity Council and the Department of Rural and Community Development for hosting the event, and Mid Ulster District Council for their support.

“A big thank you to the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) for their support and not forgetting the willing band of volunteers and residents of our village,” Mr Wilson added.

