Double celebration for Kilskeery postmistress

KILSKEERY postmistress Gwen Crozier has two celebrations this week – being presented with her 30 Years’ Long Service Award and her 70th birthday this Friday.

In 1992, Gwen and husband James took on the village shop and Post Office and they are both still loyally serving the community today.

With five children, the shop at 3 Old Junction Road, Kilskeery, was the perfect spot to work and live.

This week, Gwen was presented with her 30 Years’ Long Service Award and a bouquet by Post Office area manager, Sean Doherty. The popular postmistress was also presented with a bouquet of flowers in appreciation of her loyal service, a crocheted scarf from a customer, whilst another regular presented Gwen with a framed jigsaw of a nostalgic Post Office.

Gwen reaches another monumental milestone this Friday – her 70th birthday.

Gwen said, “We love running our shop in the village and really enjoy seeing our customers. One 80-year-old customer comes for a little walk just to see us. She knows that she will get a friendly welcome and I like to chat. During my time off I often also pop round to see people for a chat and to make sure that they are OK.

“During the pandemic we managed to keep our shop and Post Office open, apart from when I had Covid. We couldn’t let people down. They needed us for food, to send mail and parcels, home shopping returns, bill payments. We also do lots of banking as it is six miles to the nearest branch and it is so convenient to pop in.”

Post Office area manager, Sean Doherty, said, “Gwen really is the pillar of her society. With husband James they have run the Post Office and shop for three decades and they are highly regarded by the community.

“In her spare time Gwen is also often busy fundraising or volunteering with the church or checking on people’s well being. Gwen is a first class postmistress. It was great to be able to visit to mark her 30th anniversary and 70th birthday.”

Gwen also gets involved in community initiatives – recently organising an indoor sale with 24 tables at the village hall, which raised £300 to help pay for the Christmas lights in the village with the increased energy costs.

A regular in attendance at Kilskerry Church, she gets involved in a variety of ways including the Shoebox Appeal to help needy children overseas to have a Christmas treat.

Gwen’s customers come from across the whole community and she is very happy to serve everyone.