Dozen new jobs to be created as Derry Road shop reopens

THE future of a shop which has served the Derry Road since 1965 looked deeply uncertain until it was recently thrown a last-minute lifeline by an ambitious local brother and sister.

Now, the shop will continue to serve the same community that it has built up a relationship with over the last 57 years, and, in doing so, around a dozen new jobs will be created for local people.

Trudy McCrea and her brother, Darren Murray, both originally from Drumquin, but who now reside in Omagh, have taken the reins of what until 12 weeks ago had been the Derry Road’s local Day To Day convenience shop.

In its 57 years, the shop has gone through many incarnations, but, from October 12 on, it will be known as Murray’s Vivo Essentials.

By the time the shop is open to the public, it is expected that 12 staff will be needed to help Trudy and Darren run the store.

We spoke with Trudy to find out how the pair feel about taking over this long-serving shop.

“This shop first opened in 1965 as a VG store and has served the people of the Derry Road ever since,” began Trudy.

But 12 weeks ago the doors of the shop were shut, and it seemed to the residents of nearby Gortmore, Gortrush and Harmony Heights, like the end of an era may have been drawing in.

“Myself and Darren have a wealth of retail experience, both working for Charlie Hamilton (of Hamilton’s Spar) in our early years,” said Trudy.

“Until quite recently, I worked front-of-house at the Ulster American Folk Park, and Darren has plenty of experience in commerce and trading too.

“It would have been an awful shame to see this shop close, but, thankfully, that is not going to happen now.

“We saw an opportunity and we took it,” said Trudy.

The shop has been revamped, both inside and out.

“The premises has been given a facelift, and we have paid to have many of the essential amenities upgraded so we can provide the best possible services for our customers,” Trudy said.

With the takeover now complete, this small shop will continue to be a commercial cornerstone of the Derry Road, and, in addition, it will provide essential work for 12 people across the town.