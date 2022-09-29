This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Dozen new jobs to be created as Derry Road shop reopens

  • 29 September 2022
Dozen new jobs to be created as Derry Road shop reopens
Darren Murray, Proprietor of Murphy's Vivo Derry Road with Store Manager Trudy McCrea.JMG2
Emmet McElhattonBy Emmet McElhatton - 29 September 2022
1 minute read

Related articles:

Omagh girl claims her ‘patch’ in the Palace Remembering jake through folk music Gala ball marks 40 years of Omagh Riding for the Disabled Little Daniel inspires epic cycle for diabetes charity

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY