Dromore delight after town wins major ‘best kept’ award

VOLUNTEERS from Dromore 2000 and Dromore Health and Well-being are celebrating after winning the prestigious Best Improved Town/Village award at the NI Best Kept Awards.

Presented by Mahon’s Way host Joe Mahon, the award was dedicated to all the volunteers and residents who take pride in keeping Dromore beautiful.

“This award recognises everyone who lifted litter during the year, planted or watered flowers in tubs or window boxes, weeded along the bypass or anywhere in the town, helped in the community pollinator garden, or volunteered in any way to make Dromore a more desirable place to live, visit or shop,” said a spokesperson for both groups.

“It’s great to see so many volunteers taking such pride in their town – and hopefully we’ll have even more helping hands this year.”

The groups also thanked Fermanagh and Omagh District Council for their ongoing support, including supplying extra flower tubs, new benches and assisting with litter collection.

The celebrations didn’t end there, as volunteer Mary McCoy was also presented with the Community Hero Award for her outstanding contribution.

Mary said she was ‘very flattered’ to receive the honour but credited the wider team for their shared success.

“Without the help of all our volunteers in Dromore, it wouldn’t have happened,” she said. “I honestly didn’t expect it with so many other great volunteers involved.

“I’m just delighted for Dromore and everyone who helped make this recognition possible.”