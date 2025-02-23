Dromore residents recognised for their environmental efforts

Volunteers in a Tyrone village have been honoured for their in keeping it looking so well.

Dromore 2000, in partnership with Dromore Health and Well-Being, has been recognised with a prestigious award at the recent ‘Live Here, Love Here’ (LHLH) Awards ceremony held at Belfast City Hall.

The special award for continued lasting achievement and sustainability was originally presented to representatives of the group by the Minister of Agriculture, Andrew Muir.

According to Live Here, Love Here, The Lasting Contribution Award recognises a community group that has demonstrated exceptional environmental stewardship and an unwavering commitment to their community through volunteer work over an extended period.

A spokesperson for Dromore 2000 dedicated the award to all the volunteers in Dromore, acknowledging their hard work throughout the year.

“This award is for all those who took part in our annual litter pick in March and continued their efforts throughout the year. It recognises everyone who helped with the clean-up for The Ulster Fleadh, the Dromore 10k, and Ulster in Bloom last summer.

“A special thank you goes to those who maintain the bypass, planting and tending to flowers and hanging baskets, and those who dedicate their time to the upkeep of the Dromore 2000 Community Pollinator Garden, planting bulbs, cutting grass, painting, and carrying out general maintenance.”

Dromore Health and Well-Being has also made a significant contribution to the community, launching a successful Community Cookbook last year.

The project, which took eighteen months to complete, involved collecting and editing local recipes and stories, creating a cherished keepsake for the community.

The LHLH award represents a collaborative effort from volunteers across various community groups who have worked together to enhance their local environment.

Their efforts have not only improved the area but have also fostered a sense of civic pride, strengthened social connections, and positively impacted mental well-being.

Looking ahead, the annual Big Spring Clean in Dromore will take place on Saturday and Sunday of March 22 and 23, and organisers are encouraging as many people as possible to get involved in keeping their community clean and beautiful.