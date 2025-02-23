Drumquin group helping to improve men’s lives

A DRUMQUIN group dedicated to improving the lives of men has been awarded a significant grant by a local wind farm fund.

Drumquin Men’s Shed received the money from the Cornavarrow Slieveglass Wind Farm Fund to enhance its workshop facilities.

Established by leading wind farm owner and operator Energia Group, the fund offers grants to community projects within 5km of either the Cornavarrow or Slieveglass Wind Farms.

Administered by the Fermanagh Trust, it further aims to ensure that the benefits of renewable energy extend beyond environmental gains to positively impact the local community.

The funding to the Drumquin Men’s Shed will allow the purchase of new equipment, including a band saw, planer thicknesser, and woodturning lathe, enabling members to safely undertake a more diverse range of projects.

Tom Gormley, secretary of Drumquin Men’s Shed, said that the investment ensures that the group can continue to provide the group’s essential services.

“The Men’s Shed plays a vital role in reducing isolation and promoting wellbeing, and this investment ensures we can continue to provide this essential service,” he said.

“This funding allows us to create a safer, more efficient workspace where our members can develop new skills and work on meaningful projects.”